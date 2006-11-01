 

Title

The Role of Metal Ion Binding in Generating 8-Hydroxy-2'-Deoxyguanosine from the Nucleoside 2'-Deoxyguanosine and Nucleotide 2'-Deoxyguanosine-5'-Monophosphate

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2007

DOI Number

10.1016/j.jinorgbio.2006.11.014

 
 
 