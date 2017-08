The Beta Sheet Coil Transition of Polypeptides, as Determined by Circular Dichroism

Recommended Citation

Tilstra, L., & Mattice, W. L. (1996). The β Sheet⇌ Coil Transition of Polypeptides, as Determined by Circular Dichroism. In Circular dichroism and the conformational analysis of biomolecules (pp. 261-283). Springer US.