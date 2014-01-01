Title
Promoting Diverstity and Inclusivity at Rose-Hulman Institiute of Technology
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2014
DOI Number
10.1021/bk-2014-1169.ch021
External Access URL
http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/bk-2014-1169.ch021
Recommended Citation
Tilstra, L. (2014). Promoting diversity and inclusivity at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. In Careers, Entrepreneurship, and Diversity: Challenges and Opportunities in the Global Chemistry Enterprise (pp. 237-244). American Chemical Society.
COinS