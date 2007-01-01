Title
Method Development and Microfluidic Device Design for Separation and Detection of Modified Nucleosides
Document Type
Conference Proceeding
Publication Date
2007
External Access URL
http://oasys2.confex.com/acs/233nm/techprogram/P1045328.HTM
Recommended Citation
Sweeny, C. & Morris, D. (2007, March). Method development and microfluidic device design for separation and detection of modified nucleosides. In Abstracts of Papers of the American Chemical Institute. Chicago, IL, USA. Amer Chemical Soc.
COinS