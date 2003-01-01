Title
Formation of the Oxidative Damage Marker 8-Hydroxy-2'-Deoxyguanosine From the Nucleoside 2'-Deoxyguanosine: Parameter Studies and Evidence of Fe(II) Binding
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2003
DOI Number
10.1016/S0162-0134(02)00626-8
External Access URL
https://doi.org/10.1016/S0162-0134(02)00626-8
Recommended Citation
Colwell, B. A., & Morris, D. L. (2003). Formation of the oxidative damage marker 8-hydroxy-2′-deoxyguanosine from the nucleoside 2′-deoxyguanosine: parameter studies and evidence of Fe (II) binding. Journal of inorganic biochemistry, 94(1), 100-105.