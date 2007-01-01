 

Title

Application of Amberlyst-A-26 (OH) Ion Exchange Resin to Aqueous-Phase, Palladium-Catalyzed Suzuki Cross-Coupling Reactions

Document Type

Conference Proceeding

Publication Date

2007

External Access URL

http://oasys2.confex.com/acs/233nm/techprogram/P1056266.HTM

 
 
 