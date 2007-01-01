Title
Application of Amberlyst-A-26 (OH) Ion Exchange Resin to Aqueous-Phase, Palladium-Catalyzed Suzuki Cross-Coupling Reactions
Document Type
Conference Proceeding
Publication Date
2007
External Access URL
http://oasys2.confex.com/acs/233nm/techprogram/P1056266.HTM
Recommended Citation
Isom, A. M., & DeVasher, R. (2007, March). Application of Amberlyst-A-26 (OH) ion exchange resin to aqueous-phase, palladium-catalyzed Suzuki cross-coupling reactions. In Abstracts of Papers of the American Chemical Society.
