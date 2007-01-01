Title
Modulation of Estrogen Receptor Ligand-Binding Domain Dimer Exchange by Small Mono-Functional Alcohols
Document Type
Conference Proceeding
Publication Date
2007
External Access URL
http://oasys2.confex.com/acs/233nm/techprogram/P1056203.HTM
Recommended Citation
Waltz, R. J., Brandt, M. E., & Knapp, D. M. (2007, March). Modulation of estrogen receptor ligand-binding domain dimer exchange by small mono-functional alcohols. In Abstracts of Papers of the American Chemical Society. Chicago, IL, USA. Amer Chemical Soc.
COinS