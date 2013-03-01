Title
The abilities of selenium dioxide and selenite ion to coordinate DNA-bound metal ions and decrease oxidative DNA damage
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2013
DOI Number
10.1016/j.jinorgbio.2013.03.016
External Access URL
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0162013413000743
Recommended Citation
Hart, W. E., Marczak, S. P., Kneller, A. R., French, R. A., & Morris, D. L. (2013). The abilities of selenium dioxide and selenite ion to coordinate DNA-bound metal ions and decrease oxidative DNA damage. Journal of inorganic biochemistry, 125, 1-8.