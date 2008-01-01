 

Title

Synthesis, Testing, Product Development and Commercialization of High Refractive Index, High Impact, High Clarity, High Temperature Polymers for Use in Lenses, Optical Fibers, Fiber Cladding, Optical Discs, Prisms, and Other Optical Devices

Document Type

Conference Proceeding

Publication Date

2008

External Access URL

https://www.rose-hulman.edu/IRC/symposium.html

 
 
 