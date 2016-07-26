 

Title

Carbon-13 NMR Relaxation Studies of Cycloalkylidene Bisphenols, Methyl Ethers, and Simple Benzoate Esters in Solution: Different Average Correlation Times for Dipole-Dipole and Chemical Shift Anisotropy Relaxation

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

1994

External Access URL

http://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/j100058a011

 
 
 