Abstract

The Chemical Engineering Laboratory, also referred to as the Unit Operations (UO) Laboratory, is integral to any undergraduate Chemical Engineering curriculum as it provides students with the opportunity to gain practical and hands-on experience with processes that are commonplace throughout industry. The Chemical Engineering Department at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology prides itself in providing its students with a practical education that will allow for an easy transition into industry as well as continued success throughout the students’ careers; as such, the assets in the Chemical Engineering Laboratory space and their use are paramount to this objective. The Chemical Engineering Department at Rose-Hulman recognizes the importance of the Chemical Engineering Laboratory sequence; therefore, the Chemical Engineering Department has initiated a focused discussion on the role of the Chemical Engineering Laboratory in the undergraduate curriculum. This discussion focuses on the educational objectives and student outcomes offered by the Chemical Engineering Laboratory sequence. In order to inform this discussion, it is necessary to provide the Chemical Engineering Department with an organized record of the assets presently available in the Chemical Engineering Laboratory and their current use in the undergraduate laboratory courses. Additionally, guidance is needed for future updates and expansions in the Chemical Engineering Laboratory should be documented as determined through faculty interest in the Chemical Engineering Department and through comparison to other similar institutions. The results gathered offer a solid foundation for the Departmental discussion on the future of the Chemical Engineering Laboratory in the curriculum and can be used to determine where the current laboratory model has both successes and areas for improvement.