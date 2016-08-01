Abstract

The replacement of traditional bead-based chromatography by membranes has gained recent interest in the bioseparations industry. However, membranes have drawbacks such as lower binding capacity that make them unrealistic for some applications. The goal of this work is to compare the adsorption kinetics of anion exchange bead-based resin and membranes both on a theoretical modeling level and experimental level. Bovine serum albumin (BSA) was adsorbed to Q Sepharose FastFlow resin and Sartobind Q membrane to obtain adsorption equilibrium characteristics and kinetic data. A numerical solution was used to fit the pore diffusion model to the data and estimate a pore diffusivity value. The pore diffusion model fit the resin binding kinetics much better than the membrane binding kinetics providing a sum of the squared differences 94% lower than that of the membranes. The pore diffusivity values decreased with increasing initial concentration suggesting a slower diffusion rate at higher initial concentrations.