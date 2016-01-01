Title
Engineers at Play: Games as Teaching Tools for Undergraduate Engineering Students
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
1-1-2016
Recommended Citation
Bodnar, C. A., Anastasio, D., Enszer, J. A., & Burkey, D. D. (2016). Engineers at Play: Games as Teaching Tools for Undergraduate Engineering Students. Journal of Engineering Education, 105(1), 147-200.
DOI Number
10.1002/jee.20106
External Access URL
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jee.20106/full
This document is currently not available here.