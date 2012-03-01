 

Title

Influence of Solvent Washing on Interlayer Structure of Alkylammonium Montmorillonitos

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2012

DOI Number

10.1016/j.clay.2012.03.001

External Access URL

http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.clay.2012.03.001

This document is currently not available here.

Share

COinS
 
 
 