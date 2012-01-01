 

Title

Work in Progress – Merging Science Inquiry and Engineering Design: A Summer Workshop Series for Middle and High School Science Teachers

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2012

DOI Number

10.1109/FIE.2011.6143001

External Access URL

http://dx.doi.org/10.1109/FIE.2011.6143001

This document is currently not available here.

Share

COinS
 
 
 