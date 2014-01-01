Title
The Innovation Canvas as a Teaching Tool in Capstone Design: A Reverse‐Engineering Case Study
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2014
External Access URL
https://peer.asee.org/23161
Recommended Citation
Rogge, R. D., Livesay, G. A., Ahmed, J., Kline, W. A., Bunch, R. M., Wollowski, M., & Chambers, Z. (2014). The innovation canvas as a teaching tool in capstone design: A reverse-engineering case study. In Proceedings of the 2014 ASEE Annual Conference.
This document is currently not available here.