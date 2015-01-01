The Effect of Stem Length on Strain and Micromotion in the Proximal Femur Following Total Hip Arthroplasty

Recommended Citation

Small, S. R., Hensley, S. E., Cook, P. L., Stevens, R. A., Rogge, R. D., & Berend, M. E. (2015). The effect of stem length on strain and micromotion in the proximal femur following total hip arthroplasty. In Proceedings to the Orthopaedic Research Society Annual Meeting.