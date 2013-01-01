 

Title

Analysis of Glutamatergic and GABAergic Receptor Dynamics in Coupled Oscillator Neural Model

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2013

DOI Number

10.2316/Journal.205.2013.3.205-5726

External Access URL

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/286553990_Analysis_of_glutamatergic_and_gabaergic_receptor_dynamics_in_coupled_oscillator_neural_model

This document is currently not available here.

Share

COinS
 
 
 