 

Title

Non-Invasive BCI for the Decoding of Intended Arm Reaching Movement in Prosthetic Limb Control

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2012

DOI Number

10.5923/j.ajbe.20120204.02

External Access URL

http://article.sapub.org/10.5923.j.ajbe.20120204.02.html

This document is currently not available here.

Share

COinS
 
 
 