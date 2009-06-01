 

Title

A Comparison in Proximal Tibial Strain Between Metal-Backed and All-Polyethylene Anatomic Graduated Component Total Knee Arthroplasty Tibial Components

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2010

DOI Number

10.1016/j.arth.2009.06.018

External Access URL

http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2009.06.018

 
 
 