 

Title

The Effects of Bone Resection Depth and Malalignment on Strain in the Proximal Tibia After Total Knee Arthroplasty

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2010

DOI Number

10.1016/j.arth.2009.01.021

External Access URL

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2009.01.021

 
 
 