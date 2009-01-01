Title
The Effects of Bone Resection Depth and Malalignment on Strain in the Proximal Tibia After Total Knee Arthroplasty
Article
2010
10.1016/j.arth.2009.01.021
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2009.01.021
M.E. Berend, S.R. Small, M.A. Ritter, C.A. Buckley. “The effects of bone resection depth and malalignment on strain in the proximal tibia after total knee arthroplasty,” J. Arthroplasty, 25(2), 314-318 (2010)
