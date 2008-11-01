 

Title

Effects of Femoral Component Size on Proximal Tibial Strain with Anatomic Graduated Components Total Knee Arthroplasty

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2010

DOI Number

10.1016/j.arth.2008.11.003

External Access URL

http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2008.11.003

 
 
 