Title
Effects of Femoral Component Size on Proximal Tibial Strain with Anatomic Graduated Components Total Knee Arthroplasty
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2010
DOI Number
10.1016/j.arth.2008.11.003
External Access URL
http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2008.11.003
Recommended Citation
M.E. Berend, S.R. Small, M.A. Ritter, C.A. Buckley, J.C. Merk, W.K. Dierking. “Effects of femoral component size on proximal tibial strain with anatomic graduated components total knee arthroplasty,” J. Arthroplasty, 25(1), 58-63 (2010)
COinS