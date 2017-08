Titanium Oxide Film Fracture and Repassivation: The Effect of Potential, pH, and Aeration

Recommended Citation

J.L. Gilbert, C.A. Buckley, and E.P. Lautenschlager. "Titanium oxide film fracture and repassivation: The effect of potential, pH, and aeration," Medical Applications of Titanium and Its Alloys: the Materials and Biological Issues, ASTM STP 1272, S.A. Brown and J.E. Lemons, Eds., American Society for Testing and Materials, Philadelphia, PA, 1995