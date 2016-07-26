Title
In-Vivo Corrosion of Modular Hip Prosthesis Components in Mixed and Similar Metal Combinations: The Effect of Crevice, Stress, Motion and Alloy Coupling
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
1993
DOI Number
10.1002/jbm.820271210
External Access URL
http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jbm.820271210
Recommended Citation
J.L. Gilbert, C.A. Buckley, and J.J. Jacobs. "In-vivo corrosion of modular hip prosthesis components in mixed and similar metal combinations: The effect of crevice, stress, motion and alloy coupling," J. Biomed. Mater. Res., 27, 1533-1544 (1993)