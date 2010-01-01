 

Title

Work in Progress — Rules of Engagement: Student Interest and Learning in Hands-on Laboratory Experiences

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2010

DOI Number

10.1109/FIE.2010.5673379

External Access URL

http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=5673379&isnumber=5673102

This document is currently not available here.

Share

COinS
 
 
 