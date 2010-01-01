Title
Work in Progress — Rules of Engagement: Student Interest and Learning in Hands-on Laboratory Experiences
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2010
DOI Number
10.1109/FIE.2010.5673379
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=5673379&isnumber=5673102
Recommended Citation
Dee, Kay C.; White, Allen; and Livesay, Glen, "Work in Progress — Rules of Engagement: Student Interest and Learning in Hands-on Laboratory Experiences" (2010). Faculty Publications - Biology & Biomedical Engineering. 173.
http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/abbe_fac/173
This document is currently not available here.