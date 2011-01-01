Title
Examination of the Progress Towards Cognitive Development in Engineering and Science Students Enrolled in Biology Courses
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2011
DOI Number
10.1128/jmbe.v12i1.298
External Access URL
http://dx.doi.org/10.1128/jmbe.v12i1.298
Recommended Citation
O'Connor, J.B. (2011). Examination of the progress towards cognitive development in engineering and science students enrolled in biology courses. Journal of Microbiology and Biology Education, 12(1), 88-119.
COinS