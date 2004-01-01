Title
Light Intensity Appears to be More Important than an Endogenous Seasonal Clock for Regulating Structural Rhythms in the Lateral Eye of the Horseshoe Crab
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2004
External Access URL
http://europepmc.org/abstract/med/15133992
Recommended Citation
Zarse, C. A., Deaton, E. A., & Weiner, W. W. (2004). Light intensity appears to be more important than an endogenous seasonal clock for regulating structural rhythms in the lateral eye of the horseshoe crab. Biomedical sciences instrumentation, 40, 407-412.